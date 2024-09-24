Dick Van Dyke reveals plans for 99th birthday after missing appearances

Dick Van Dyke is taking it easy as the actor approaches his 99th birthday.



Van Dyke, 98, was recently spotted running errands with a helper in Malibu, California, on Monday when a Page Six photographer initiated a chat about his birthday, which is due on December 13th.

“Just praying that I make it,” Van Dyke told the news outlet.



The exchange comes days after Van Dyke canceled a public appearance in Utah days after being absent from the 2024 Emmy Awards—where he was lined up as a presenter.



The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention announced in a statement posted on X and Facebook on Saturday, revealing that the legendary actor would be absent from the upcoming event.

"We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX. He expresses his gratitude to all of those who support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time," the statement reads.



As per the convention's website, event-goers who purchased a photo op with the esteemed actor, who attended the convention in 2017, can upgrade or swap their photo ops with another guest appearing at the show or request a refund.

The convention will take place from Thursday, Sept. 26, to Saturday, Sept. 28.

Van Dyke last made an appearance at the pre-recorded 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards to accept an award for outstanding variety special conferred over his 2023 birthday special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

Van Dyke attended the September 7 event with his wife, Arlene Silver, who was an executive producer on the project.