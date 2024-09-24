Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera reimagine debut album tracks

Christina Aguilera and Sabrina Carpenter reimagined What A Girl Wants as they discussed it after 25 years of its release.



In collaboration with Spotify, Aguilera reflected on the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut with a live rendition of some of its most famous tracks, a live band, and backup singers.

According to People, the singer also reunited with Ron Fair, Senior VP of A&R at RCA Records who is credited with discovering Aguilera, to reflect on the early years of her career.

Moreover, Aguilera also brought out Espresso singer, Sabrina Carpenter to sing a rendition of her second single, What a Girl Wants.

As per the publication, a proud Aguilera looked on as Carpenter opened the song before taking over for the second verse. The two traded vocal duties all while sitting on a couch.

In regards to this, the Please Please Please hitmaker told Christina, “I think the first time I ever heard your voice was [when] my mom played me a video of you singing at eight years old, ‘A Sunday Kind of Love.’”

Furthermore, she was referring to Aguilera’s 1990 appearance on Star Search when she was about 10 years old, and she stunned the audience with a passionate rendition of one of Etta James’ fan-favorite songs.

In this regard, Sabrina claimed, “That was the most inspiring thing for me ever to see as a young girl that wanted to sing but just didn’t think I could do it at that age.”

It is worth mentioning that the 25-year check-in of Aguilera’s momentous debut serves as a way to bring “together the past and present” according to the singer in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.