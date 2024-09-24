Zac Efron makes surprising revelation about his 'stem cell therapy'

Zac Efron opened up about his stem cell therapy amid his recovery from his physically taxing role as pro wrestling icon Kevin Von Erich in A-24's The Iron Claw.

According to Daily Mail, Efron stated about his injuries, “I fully commit to my roles, which I love, but it takes a toll, my back was messed up after The Iron Claw, even after months of PT.”

Moreover, the San Luis Obispo, California-born entertainer said that he was “curious about stem cell therapy” and he “reached out to Dr. Adeel Khan at the Canada-based clinic Eterna Health.”

In regards to this, Khan “answered all of his questions and made him feel confident” in the treatment.

Additionally, The High School Musical alum, who had suffered a chest injury in Ibiza last month, added that half a year removed from the regimen, he feels better physically.

The Baywatch star claimed, “Now, six months post-treatment, I’m back in the gym and already seeing improvements.”

As per the outlet, the Gold actor wrapped up while saying, “Excited to explore the latest longevity technologies through the Eterna Membership Program. I’ll keep you updated on my progress!”