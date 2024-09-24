 
King Charles surprises royal fan with latest move

King Charles was in Ayrshire to support the work of the King's Foundation, headquartered at Dumfries House

September 24, 2024

King Charles gave a royal fan “the surprise of life” on her 87th birthday when she bumped into the monarch in the grounds of Dumfries House last week.

The Dumfries House and royal family shared a joint statement with a video where the monarch was seen wishing Alice Ryce a happy birthday and shaking her hand.

The post reads, the King gave Alice Ryce “the surprise of her life” when she bumped into him in the grounds of Dumfries House last week, on her 87th birthday.

The statement further says, “Whilst enjoying a visit to the estate, which is open to the public, Alice unexpectedly met His Majesty, who was delighted to share in her special day.”

The King was in Ayrshire to support the work of The King's Foundation, headquartered at Dumfries House.

“Happy birthday, Alice!”

The royal family also dropped a happy birthday message on the post.

The palace writes, “Happy birthday Alice!”


