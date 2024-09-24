 
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby

'Wayne Brady: The Family Remix' star Wayne Brady considers putting a stop to more babies

September 24, 2024

Wayne Brady thinks it is high time to opt for vasectomy.

The father of two, 52, recently made an appearance on The Talk alongside his Wayne Brady: The Family Remix costars including his daughter, Maile Brady, his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, and her husband Jason Fordham.

This gave the cast a platform to discuss his earlier joke about considering vasectomy in the light of a surprise baby he just welcomed in 2022.

It began with his 21-year-old daughter Maile saying she "thought [the vasectomy] was happening," to which her mother Taketa, 48, also asked if it was a joke.

In turn, Brady surprised everyone by responding, "You know what, I will get a vasectomy."

"Yeah. Look, I've already got two [kids]. I'm 52. I'm not Moses or somebody from the Bible that needs to go forth. Nope. I'm done. In fact, I should schedule an appointment right after the show," he said on show that aired Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Brady welcomed the second child, Val Henry, with his ex-girlfriend Tina, who he dated off and on during the pandemic.

"I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, 'Oh, my dad didn't want me,’ or he was ashamed of me," he said. "Because I want him, in his own way, to know that I love him as much as I love Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating. So I had to do that work."

As for Taketa, she "was more concerned for Wayne's mental health because that was not a good time."

"It was a struggle to begin with," she said. "And so it was that on top of everything. I mean, we had just come back from mom's funeral together and then this news was dropped, and so that's my first concern was just weighing his health," she told People.

