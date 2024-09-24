 
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest boosts his music stream numbers

Reports say it was not uncommon for a spike in music numbers after the controversy

Web Desk
September 24, 2024

In an interesting development, the music catalogue of Sean 'Diddy' Combs soared in streams after his arrest and indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to Luminate, an industry data and analytics company, the rise was an average of 18.3% in on-demand streams compared to the week before and after the arrest.

However, the boost in streaming numbers was not unusual for musicians, especially after controversies. 

R. Kelly, for example, saw a spike in his numbers after a documentary about him sexually harassing women and underage girls was released, as per CBS.

Back to Sean, the disgraced music mogul pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and others.

During his trial, he was ordered to be kept at a Brooklyn detention centre after he was arrested on Sept. 17.

In other news, Ray J made a startling revelation about the parties of Sean saying, "We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed.”

"And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me in that sense. Like you all wanted to go and have a good time at a Diddy party," he said on Chris Cuomo's show on News Nation.

