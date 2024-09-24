Kate Winslet blames media for making life unpleasant during Titanic success

Kate Winslet is railing against media in a recent admission.



Winslet, 48, was speaking at an advance screening of her new movie Lee on Monday when she opened up about media intrusion back in 1997.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," Winslet said of her peak Titanic fame.

Winslet recalled how she had to sneak into a movie theater in NYC to see Titanic for the first time with two friends after missing the premiere.

"When it premiered in London, I was really unwell. I had terrible food poisoning and I was actually in hospital in London, really weird. And then when it came out in the US actually I was at the funeral of a boyfriend," the British actress explained.

"I mean, it's a horrible thing to even think about now. And obviously I wasn't gonna miss that, so I sort of missed everything around the release of Titanic, which I don't know, is that the universe's way of protecting me or just reminding me to do the things that matter?"

She also described the cinema experience as "quite strange" being in a "packed theater" watching the film like that.

Winslet's recent Titanic comments come after she confessed to Porter in February about the discomfort she felt about her fame after the release of the 1997 hit Oscar-winning film.