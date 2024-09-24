Courteney Cox gets honest about ‘Scream 7' role after Jenna Ortega's exit

Courteney Cox has revealed that she isn’t officially attached to the upcoming Scream seven film.



Cox has been a staple of the Scream franchise, having appeared in all six previous films as TV reporter Gale Weathers.

Even so, the actress hasn’t signed on for the forthcoming film in the franchise. She told Variety: “I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7.”

However, the Friends alum noted that she’s excited that original Scream script writer Kevin Williamson will direct the new movie. “You can’t get better than that choice. It’s going to be fun,” she gushed.

As for a final decision about returning to the franchise, she said: “They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.”

The actress also wished that the writers would find a way to bring back David Arquette’s character Dewey: “I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character. Dewey is so loved by Scream fans. They have to figure it out.”

Other major actors who won’t be returning for Scream seven include lead actress Melissa Barrera, who was dropped after voicing her support for Palestine, which was soon followed by Jenna Ortega’s exit from the franchise.