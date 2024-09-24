Photo: Glen Powell in touch with Gracie Abrams after Gigi heartbreak: Source

Glen Powell is reportedly looking for a new paramour after getting his heart broken by Gigi Paris.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the Anyone But You alum has kept in touch with Gracie Abrams, who is the daughter of film director J. J. Abrams.

The source kicked off the chat by saying, “Word is, Gracie and Glen exchanged numbers and have been keeping the communication going.”

The duo reportedly met each other at Charlie XCX’s birthday party on 3rd August 2024 in Los Angeles.

This comes after the outlet previously dished, “It’s been hard to figure out if people want to date him for the right reasons.”

They also noted about the Hollywood hunk, “He’s gorgeous, charming and talented — a total catch.”

“Women are throwing himself at him,” the insider revealed and addressed about the 35-year-old, “Everyone is wondering why he’s still single.”

Explaining what became the reason for his breakup with Gigi, the source dished, “He was so busy with his career, he couldn’t focus as much on the relationship as he should have.”