Mariah Carey faces family drama after great personal loss

Recently, Mariah Carey lost her mother and sister on the same day. Amid this pain and sorrow, she was facing her brother in court about a lawsuit which was anything but over.



Documents obtained by In Touch reveal that a New York judge ordered the parties to take depositions before Jan 31, 2025.

In the case, the Emotions singer's brother sued her for damaging his reputation after she wrote her brother was "violent and sold drugs."

These claims were made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the lawsuit, her brother demanded unspecified damages.

Defending her position, Mariah said the statements she made were “true or substantially true."

The Grammy winner buttressed her claim of him selling drugs by citing her mother, a person who knew her brother, and a hairstylist.

Hearing the arguments, the court axed much of Morgan's lawsuit against his sister last year.

But, he was allowed to look for damages over her claims about him selling drugs.