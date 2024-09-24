Lady Gaga reveals album Harlequin's release date, cover art and track list

Lady Gaga has announced new album 'Harlequin' which is companion to 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Lady Gaga has announced the release date, cover art, and track list for her upcoming album Harlequin, which is a companion album to her movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

Harlequin contains 13 songs and will drop on Friday, September 27, per Gaga’s Instagram post. The singer shared the album cover, where she can be seen wearing a red inflated collar, standing under a running shower, which left her pink tresses wet and covering her forehead.





Harlequin seems to be the LG6.5, as seen in billboards for the album. Meanwhile the singer has long been teasing her studio album LG7, which is reportedly due in February.

Harlequin is apparently a covers album, since song titles include Oh, When the Saints, World on a String, If My Friends Could See Me Now, and That’s Life.

Meanwhile, the album is not the only one accompanying the Joker sequel. Gaga will release another album which will feature songs from the movie, named Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Joker: Folie à Deux.

This comes after Gaga recently put out a single with Bruno Mars, titled Die With a Smile, which became a chart topping hit for both artists.

Gaga’s last solo album Chromatica, was released in May 2020.

The track list of Lady Gaga's Harlequin:

01 Good Morning

02 Get Happy (2024)

03 Oh, When the Saints

04 World on a String

05 If My Friends Could See Me Now

06 That’s Entertainment

07 Smile

08 The Joker

09 Folie à Deux

10 Gonna Build a Mountain

11 Close to You

12 Happy Mistake

13 That’s Life