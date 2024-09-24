Lady Gaga reveals album Harlequin's release date, cover art and track list

September 24, 2024
Lady Gaga has announced the release date, cover art, and track list for her upcoming album Harlequin, which is a companion album to her movie Joker: Folie à Deux.
Harlequin contains 13 songs and will drop on Friday, September 27, per Gaga’s Instagram post. The singer shared the album cover, where she can be seen wearing a red inflated collar, standing under a running shower, which left her pink tresses wet and covering her forehead.
Harlequin seems to be the LG6.5, as seen in billboards for the album. Meanwhile the singer has long been teasing her studio album LG7, which is reportedly due in February.
Harlequin is apparently a covers album, since song titles include Oh, When the Saints, World on a String, If My Friends Could See Me Now, and That’s Life.
Meanwhile, the album is not the only one accompanying the Joker sequel. Gaga will release another album which will feature songs from the movie, named Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Joker: Folie à Deux.
This comes after Gaga recently put out a single with Bruno Mars, titled Die With a Smile, which became a chart topping hit for both artists.
Gaga’s last solo album Chromatica, was released in May 2020.
The track list of Lady Gaga's Harlequin:
01 Good Morning
02 Get Happy (2024)
03 Oh, When the Saints
04 World on a String
05 If My Friends Could See Me Now
06 That’s Entertainment
07 Smile
08 The Joker
09 Folie à Deux
10 Gonna Build a Mountain
11 Close to You
12 Happy Mistake
13 That’s Life