Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his legacy in 'Road Diary' documentary

The trailer for Bruce Springsteen's documentary, 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,' was released on Tuesday

September 25, 2024

Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his legacy in 'Road Diary' documentary

Bruce Springsteen is set to offer fans a closer look at his life on tour.

The documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, scheduled to premiere on October 25, gives fans behind-the-scenes glimpse into Springsteen's career and performances.

In the trailer released on Tuesday, the iconic musician, 75, reflects on his lifelong passion for performing.

He says, "Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on Earth."

"But when the world shut down, I made a promise that if we got through this, I'd throw the biggest party I could," Springsteen adds.

The film also features backstage footage, interviews with band members, and moments from the band's first tour since 2017.

Directed by Thom Zimny, the film includes appearances from members of the E Street Band, including late legends Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici.

Springsteen promises fans an exciting experience in the documentary, saying, "you’ll get to experience a little bit of the fun and the magic that we get to experience every night."

The Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8.

