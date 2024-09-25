Charli XCX unveils exciting surprises for fans at Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan

Charli XCX unveiled special surprises during her Sweat Tour concert with Troye Sivan at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Following Charli's performance of Spring Breakers, Addison Rae made her live debut of the track Diet Pepsi. Charli and Troye also joined Addison on the stage during the chorus.

Notably, the Obsessed singer also performed another track Von Dutch (A.G. Cook Remix) alongside Charli.

Additionally, Charli unveiled another big surprise for fans as she welcomed Lorde to the stage during her performance of Girl, So Confusing (remix).

Fans were also treated to a special appearance by Kelley Heyer, creator of the viral Apple dance, who showcased her moves on the big screen.

The Speed Drive hitmaker and Troye , known for their collaborations on songs like 1999 and 2099, are currently on their North American Sweat Tour, performing at various arenas this fall.

On the other hand, Charli has announced her upcoming album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, set to release on October 11.