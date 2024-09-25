Sean Diddy's kids hit back at 'false rumors' about late mother Kim Porter

Diddy's children finally broke their silence after their father's sex trafficking arrest.

All four of the controversial rapper's children posted a joint statement while addressing the rumors about their parents on Instagram on Tuesday night.

In regards to this, the message read, “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating our parents. Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship as well as about our mom’s tragic passing that we feel we need to speak out."



Additionally, the text was written in block letters, saying, “claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”



Furthermore, the children wrote, “Additionally, please understand that any so called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend nor do they have best interests at heart.”

According to the Instagram Story, the children claimed that their lives were shattered when they lost their mother and nothing has been the same since she passed away.

While concluding the post, they express love for their late mother while stating that they would “hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves.”

It is worth mentioning that Porter was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake, California in 2018 after days of flu-like symptoms. The coroner initially listed Porter's cause of death as “deferred” but later changed it to lobar pneumonia, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Moreover, Diddy and Kim were married for 13 years between 1994-2007 and they shared four children Quincy, Christian, Jessie, and D'Lila.