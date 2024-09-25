 
Geo News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds reveal matching ensembles in sweet outing

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out for a sweet outing to reveal their matching outfits in New York City

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out in matching ensembles while having sweet hand holding moment.

On Tuesday, Lively and Reynolds could be seen holding hands while out in New York City.

According to People, the couple, who have been married since 2012, were photographed wearing matching navy blue ensembles.

As far as Lively is concerned, she donned wide-leg, navy blue trousers, paired with a white long-sleeve sweater and a blue and purple knit vest.

Moreover, she wore blue suede-heeled booties and carried a blue Chanel purse.

Meanwhile, Reynolds matched his wife’s color scheme with dark blue jeans and a dark blue buttoned shirt embellished with floral embroidery, seemingly referencing Lively’s recent floral trend for her It Ends with Us film.

Additionally, he rounded out the look with a casual blue baseball hat and white sneakers.

It is worth mentioning that the pair’s recent outing follows their stroll in the city, when they were photographed with their arms around each other.

At that time, Lively wore a light pink sweater with jeans and a colorful bag for the couple's stroll, and Reynolds matched his wife with a dark blue buttoned shirt emblazoned with pink doves, as per the publication.

Furthermore, as per the outlet’s reports, on September 5, the couple wore outfits in multiple shades of blue.

Lively wore loose-fit jeans with a soft blue blazer, a white shirt underneath, and casual Nike sneakers while the Deadpool & Wolverine star went for navy trousers with a blue-gray jacket, a white shirt underneath and brown boots. 

