America’s Got Talent reveals champion in Season 19

September 25, 2024

Richard Goodall, the singing janitor from Terre Haute, Indiana, is America’s newest champion.

Goodall, 55, was declared the season 19 winner of America's Got Talent along with a grand prize of $1 million during Tuesday's finale.

He not only earned one of judge Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzers but will also be flying back with a new wife, Ang.

Goodall won the finals with Don’t Stop Believin’ — the same song he originally auditioned with—alongside members of Journey.

"My brain is just absolutely mush at this point. Surreal doesn't even cover what has happened," Goodall told People after his win.

"The audition, I was flying out by the seat of my pants. Never been on a plane, never been west of Missouri, and I was just going to fly out, sing a song, fly back home, and maybe tell somebody I was on the show and have a little YouTube video like everyone else," Goodall explained. "Never dreamed [of this]."

Good went on about his surprise at coming so far, adding he didn’t see it happening at all.

"There's bucket lists and then there's top-shelf bucket lists," he added. "You didn't even know it was up there on top of the shelf. This is absolute, a bucket list [item] that I couldn't even [think] of or dreamed."

The finalist also hinted at his next move, which initially is to fly back to his regular job as a janitor at Chauncey Rose Middle School — but only "for a little while."

"Then we'll see what opportunities come our way and then Angie and I will make those decisions together," he said, adding of the prize money, "We intend to invest some and then get a nice house and then just see what opportunities come our way," adding that in the meantime, he also hopes to give back to people.

Klum also was in awe of the season 19 finalist as she commented on Goodall’s victory.

"I'm beyond excited for him. I know this will change his life. He got married ... and all of America has fallen in love with him, and also now he's going home as this amazing hero back to his town and his school," she told People

"I'm sure he's still going to continue doing his job because I feel like that is just the man that he is, loving his job and loving the kids that he sees every day and the teachers."

