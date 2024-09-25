Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Camila Cabello appeared to be throwing shade at Sabrina Carpenter during her performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival earlier last week on Friday in Las Vegas.



The Havana hitmaker, who recently put on a leggy display while walking the runway for L'Oréal in Paris, belted out lyrics to the hit 2019 track, Senorita, which was in collaboration with her ex, Shawn Mendes.

According to Daily Mail, in a now-viral TikTok, the former Fifth Harmony member sang the lyrics, “You say we're just friends/But friends don't know the way you taste.”

However, Cabello opted to skip over the word “taste” and instead placed her index over her lips as the music continued to play.

Moreover, last month in August, Sabrina notably dropped the single titled, Taste, which is also found on her Short n' Sweet album.

In regards to this, social media users flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the performance, with one penning, “Is it bad I love both Sabrina and Camila?”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “WHO DO I TELL THIS LORE,” while a fan shared, “they're so messy I love it.”

As per the publication, Cabello was rumored to have been in a love triangle with her ex Mendes and Carpenter. She first started dating Shawn in 2019 until their split two years later in 2021 and appeared to briefly reunite in 2023.

Furthermore, in February of that year, Carpenter and Mendes first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on a stroll together in L.A and the following month, the pair were seen together once again as they left Miley Cyrus' album release party.

However, in April 2023, the Mercy singer was spotted kissing Camila while attending the Coachella Music Festival in California, as per the outlet.