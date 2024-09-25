 
Adam Brody reveals the 'magic' behind his marriage with Leighton Meester

Adam Brody opened up about the 'magic' behind his marriage with Leighton Meester amid Netflix series 'Nobody Wants This' promotion

September 25, 2024

Adam Brody appeared on Today With Hoda and Jenna to promote his new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This where he discussed his marriage with Leighton Meester.

While discussing the romcom, which costars Kristen Bell, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager got their guest to open up on his own long-lasting relationship.

According to People, Hoda asked Brody, “We should point out, you’ve been married for 10 years. What’s the magic of your relationship?”

In response to this, Adam stated, “Oh, pick someone good. Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to them.”

Moreover, his answer seemed to hit a soft spot for Bush Hager, who added, “I love that.”

As per the outlet, Brody continued by admitting, “If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base. Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility and you have to grow together and you have to be willing to grow, because you’re not going to be able to stay 100 percent right where you are. But if you’re with someone wonderful, I think you’re on third base.”

It is worth mentioning that The O.C. alum and the Gossip Girl star tied the knot in 2014 and since then, the couple has welcomed two children together, daughter Arlo and a son whose name has not yet been revealed.

Furthermore, while on Today, Adam also discussed his and Meester's parenting style, and whether or not he was a "helicopter" dad or if he identified more as the head of a "free-range" household as he stated, "Of course, I’m going to feel like it’s the perfect balance of all of it.”

Additionally, Brody admitted that he and Meester are “honest” and “have some very truthful conversations” with their kids, “for better or worse," as per the publication. 

