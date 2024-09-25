Anna Delvey makes shocking comment on experience at Dancing With The Stars

Anna Delvey left her mark on Dancing With the Stars after getting eliminated from the reality show.

Delvey and her partner, Ezra Sosa were eliminated along with Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of the ABC reality series.

According to US Weekly, when cohost Julianne Hough asked Anna what she’s going to take away from the experience, and she replied, “Nothing.”

In regards to this, Hough responded, “There you have it, absolutely nothing,” as Sosa, who made his debut as a DWTS pro this season, shook his head and smiled, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, Alfonso Ribeiro chimed in by saying, “You had fun, stop it.”

Moreover, the reported Con Artist reaction to her elimination stood in stark contrast to Spelling, who called her DWTS journey “unbelievable” as Spelling joked, “I’m just gonna stay here. So, sorry, you’re stuck with me.”

Additionally, as per the outlet, earlier in the episode, Delvey opened up about feeling “so upset” when she read comments about herself online following the season 33 premiere.

Furthermore, Anna’s casting on the show was controversial due to her criminal history and ongoing deportation case.

It is worth mentioning that the so-called “Fake Heiress” was found guilty of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services in 2019 and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

As per the outlet’s reports, she was released on parole in March 2021 before being taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa.