 
Geo News

Prince Harry sparks fears his marriage is in crisis

Prince Harry sparks worries that his marriage to Meghan Markle is crumbling

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Prince Harry sparks fears his marriage is in crisis
Prince Harry sparks fears his marriage is in crisis

Prince Harry has just rocked social media with fears surrounding his marriage to Meghan Markle.

An inside source made these comments public during a candid conversation with RadarOnline.

In it they said, “Rumors Harry and Meghan's marriage is in crisis have been rife since he went on his 'lads' holiday' for his 40th, and these solo trips only serve to confirm it.”

“Him heading off alone is not a sign of a couple that is inseparable.”

Similar sentiments have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier.

He shared his feelings in a conversation with The Sun, and while detailing the impact of Prince Harry’s solo outings he admitted, “it is significant that he is doing so much on his own now.”

“They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part.”

Prior to signing off he also hypothesized that perhaps “he wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”

Diddy lands in another legal trouble
Diddy lands in another legal trouble
Clarification comes to light about Meghan Markle the ‘dictator' accusations
Clarification comes to light about Meghan Markle the ‘dictator' accusations
Taylor Swift enjoying a ‘honeymoon' with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift enjoying a ‘honeymoon' with Travis Kelce
Meghan Markle comes face to face with a genuine kind of 'distrust'
Meghan Markle comes face to face with a genuine kind of 'distrust'
Derek Hough reveals family plans with 'miracle' wife Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough reveals family plans with 'miracle' wife Hayley Erbert
Adam Brody reveals the 'magic' behind his marriage with Leighton Meester
Adam Brody reveals the 'magic' behind his marriage with Leighton Meester
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in secret talks with key Royal member as they seek return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in secret talks with key Royal member as they seek return
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's documentary 'Kiss The Future' ruled 'ineligible'
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's documentary 'Kiss The Future' ruled 'ineligible'