Prince Harry sparks fears his marriage is in crisis

Prince Harry has just rocked social media with fears surrounding his marriage to Meghan Markle.

An inside source made these comments public during a candid conversation with RadarOnline.

In it they said, “Rumors Harry and Meghan's marriage is in crisis have been rife since he went on his 'lads' holiday' for his 40th, and these solo trips only serve to confirm it.”

“Him heading off alone is not a sign of a couple that is inseparable.”

Similar sentiments have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier.

He shared his feelings in a conversation with The Sun, and while detailing the impact of Prince Harry’s solo outings he admitted, “it is significant that he is doing so much on his own now.”

“They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part.”

Prior to signing off he also hypothesized that perhaps “he wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”