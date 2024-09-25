Taylor Swift enjoying a ‘honeymoon' with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Traviss Kelce are reportedly enjoying what appears to be a “quasi-honeymoon phase”.

News about the duo’s connection and love has been shared by an inside source that prefers to remain anonymous.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, this source got rather candid while dishing the details.

According to their findings, given that Swift is on a break from her Eras’ Tour which is slated to restart sometime in October she has been “making the most of her break and relishing every free moment she can spend” with Kelce.

The same source also went as far as to share that Swift is making that her priority right now, so that she can find pockets of time for “lots of romantic date nights,” before her return to music.

For those unversed, this update has come following reports that Kelce intends on proposing soon.