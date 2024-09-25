 
Geo News

'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her 'surprise' over her dad's music

Lily Collins opens up about her 'unexpected' connection to her father's music

By
News Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins shares her “surprise” over her dad’s music
'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her “surprise” over her dad’s music

Lily Collins, a famous actress and the daughter of legendary record producer, singer, and songwriter-Phil Collins, shared her “surprise” regarding her father’s music.

Lily recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and commented on her unfamiliarity with her dad’s collaboration in Genesis, saying, “The funny thing is that I have these memories, as a kid, of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real. Because they were in my head as I was maybe in the womb.”

“But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered – as an adult – there were songs that came on that I went, ‘That’s a real song?!’ I thought that was just a melody in my head! It was really weird. It was confirmed,” recalling a past event, the Emily in Paris actress added.

Referring to her “favorite’ songs of her father’s solo efforts, Lily articulated by saying, “Probably In the Air Tonight. There’s too many.”

For the unversed, Phil was a teenager when he began his music career as a drummer for Genesis in 1970 and later became a lead singer of the very band.

It is pertinent to mention that after being associated with Genesis for two decades, the Against All Odds singer opted for his own solo career in the 1990s and secured an Oscar for You’ll Be in My Heart in 1999. 

The reality TV star Savannah Chrisley faces 'major' health challenges at 27
The reality TV star Savannah Chrisley faces 'major' health challenges at 27
Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival video
Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday video
Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday
Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's remarks about 'Warhammer' video game
Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's remarks about 'Warhammer' video game
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir
Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'
Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move
Diddy lands in another legal trouble
Diddy lands in another legal trouble