'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her “surprise” over her dad’s music

Lily Collins, a famous actress and the daughter of legendary record producer, singer, and songwriter-Phil Collins, shared her “surprise” regarding her father’s music.

Lily recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and commented on her unfamiliarity with her dad’s collaboration in Genesis, saying, “The funny thing is that I have these memories, as a kid, of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real. Because they were in my head as I was maybe in the womb.”

“But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered – as an adult – there were songs that came on that I went, ‘That’s a real song?!’ I thought that was just a melody in my head! It was really weird. It was confirmed,” recalling a past event, the Emily in Paris actress added.

Referring to her “favorite’ songs of her father’s solo efforts, Lily articulated by saying, “Probably In the Air Tonight. There’s too many.”

For the unversed, Phil was a teenager when he began his music career as a drummer for Genesis in 1970 and later became a lead singer of the very band.

It is pertinent to mention that after being associated with Genesis for two decades, the Against All Odds singer opted for his own solo career in the 1990s and secured an Oscar for You’ll Be in My Heart in 1999.