Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's remarks about 'Warhammer' video game

Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's new post about Warhammer video game

Henry Cavill’s fans cannot get over the actor’s remarks he made on Warhammer game.

The 41-year-old British actor took to Instagram and surprised his fan by giving high praise to the new Warhammer game, Space Marine 2.



It is to be noted that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was launched September 9.

“This game is the mutt's,” the Witcher actor, who posted a picture of playing the video game, began the post.

The Man Of Steel actor added, “Seriously, though, they've done pretty well eh? I couldn't complete the campaign on Angel of Death by myself (or at least didn't have patience to complete by myself!) which I love!



“Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding - It has real potential to be absolutely awesome!”

The actor, who is a big Warhammer fan himself, concluded the post with a disclaimer, saying, "I know nothing about game development so the kind of dreams I have may be rather difficult to implement!"

His post about the video game was soon filled with comments by the fans who claimed to be zooming the picture to peek into his user name in the game.

A user praised commented, "When the Emperor’s finest warrior is playing, you know it’s good."

His comment was followed by another fan who also praised the game, saying, "If Henry started streaming, Twitch wouldn't be able to handle it."

One of the users hilariously wrote, "Imagine getting slapped up by Henry Cavill in pvp."

Cavill’s Instagram post comes ahead of a new family addition in his family as the actor is expecting his first baby with longtime girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.