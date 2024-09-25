 
Geo News

Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's remarks about 'Warhammer' video game

'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2' was launched on September 9

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Fans go gaga over Henry Cavills new post about Warhammer video game
Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's new post about Warhammer video game

Henry Cavill’s fans cannot get over the actor’s remarks he made on Warhammer game.

The 41-year-old British actor took to Instagram and surprised his fan by giving high praise to the new Warhammer game, Space Marine 2.

It is to be noted that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was launched September 9.

“This game is the mutt's,” the Witcher actor, who posted a picture of playing the video game, began the post.

The Man Of Steel actor added, “Seriously, though, they've done pretty well eh? I couldn't complete the campaign on Angel of Death by myself (or at least didn't have patience to complete by myself!) which I love!

“Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding - It has real potential to be absolutely awesome!”

The actor, who is a big Warhammer fan himself, concluded the post with a disclaimer, saying, "I know nothing about game development so the kind of dreams I have may be rather difficult to implement!"

His post about the video game was soon filled with comments by the fans who claimed to be zooming the picture to peek into his user name in the game.

A user praised commented, "When the Emperor’s finest warrior is playing, you know it’s good."

Fans go gaga over Henry Cavills remarks about Warhammer video game

His comment was followed by another fan who also praised the game, saying, "If Henry started streaming, Twitch wouldn't be able to handle it."

One of the users hilariously wrote, "Imagine getting slapped up by Henry Cavill in pvp."

Cavill’s Instagram post comes ahead of a new family addition in his family as the actor is expecting his first baby with longtime girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The reality TV star Savannah Chrisley faces 'major' health challenges at 27
The reality TV star Savannah Chrisley faces 'major' health challenges at 27
Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival video
Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday video
Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday
'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her 'surprise' over her dad's music
'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her 'surprise' over her dad's music
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir
Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'
Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move
Diddy lands in another legal trouble
Diddy lands in another legal trouble