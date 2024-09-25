Johnny Depp seen in city where his ex Amber Heard resides

Johnny Depp was spotted in Madrid where his ex-wife Amber Heard currently resides.

According to reports, Depp arrived in Spain for the world premiere of his directorial film, Modi, at the San Sebastian Film Festival.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared on the El Hormiguero show with Pablo Motos to promote his upcoming biographic drama-based film, which sheds light on the life of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Meanwhile, Heard was spotted strolling with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, looking happy approximately five hours after Depp's arrival in Spain.



For her outing, the Aquaman star opted for a tan skirt with a light-blue blouse. She completed her look with brown comfy scandals.

Heard's daughter was wearing a sleeveless printed white frock and had her hair tied in double buns.

Heard was inquired about her feeling regarding Depp being in same same city as hers by some paparazzo, reported UNILAD.

The Justice League’s star responded, “I'm living here in Madrid; I love Spain. I'm very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don't feel like thinking or talking about it, because I'm happy and in peace.”

After Heard’s controversial legal battle with Depp, she first moved to Mallorca for a secluded life.

Later, she shifted to Madrid to live a low-key Spanish culture lifestyle. She is said to have changed her name to Martha Jane Cannary, as per the El Diario de Mallorca.