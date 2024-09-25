The reality TV star Savannah Chrisley faces 'major' health challenges at 27

Savannah Chrisley, the Hollywood Game Night star, got candid and divulged the details of her battle with endometriosis.

On September 24, the 27-year-old actress chronicled her journey of deteriorating health in her podcast Unlocked and revealed the number of surgeries she had undergone due to the disease.

She quipped, "I have had multiple surgeries. My last surgery I had was in Atlanta, and there is a video."

The reality TV star also disclosed that she underwent more than 400 DNA tests and received “positive” results for only three traits, which could decrease her chances of conceiving.

"'You could very well get pregnant naturally, but you also could have a problem conceiving.' ..'You won't have a problem carrying a child, but it's the conceiving aspect of it,'" she added.

Moving forward, Savannah admitted that she directed her focus on the “positive” despite facing challenges. Now, she is contemplating getting In vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment and freezing her eggs, as she was diagnosed with endometriosis when she was just 18 years old.

For the uninformed, endometriosis is a condition in which tissues similar to the uterus lining grow outside the uterus, which causes excruciating pain in the pelvis and makes it difficult to have children. Notably, this disease can occur anytime from a female’s first period up till menopause.