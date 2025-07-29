Elle Fanning recalls major support from 'Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks

Elle Fanning reveals shocking reason behind her casting in 'Hunger Games'

Elle Fanning has opened up about the major support she has received from Elizabeth Banks.

During an interview with MTV News, the Maleficent actress candidly discussed her experience of being cast in the movie.

Referring to Banks' onscreen character Effie Trinket in the original movie, she began, "Effie has always been my favourite character."

"I think Elizabeth Banks brought so much - just even beyond those books - layers to that character. I love her, and I have got to talk to Elizabeth,” Fanning added.

Recalling the special treatment that she received from Banks, the 27-year-old actress said, "We've texted, and she sent me flowers and said, 'May the odds be in your favour,' so very special. May the odds be ever in your favour."

The Hollywood actress will play the role of Effie Trinket in the prequel to the original movie, alongside Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, and Maya Hawke.

The 2026 movie’s story focuses on the 50th Hunger Games, which is also known as Second Quarter Quelle, which takes place 24 years before the event of the original, Hunger Game.

Revealing the main reason behind her casting in the movie, Fanning concluded, "It was funny because I think fans made this happen in a way. The studio (Lionsgate) said they were getting kind of hounded online, like, 'Elle needs to play Effie.'"

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to be released in cinemas on November 20, 2026.