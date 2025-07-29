 
Megan Fox unable to remove MGK from her life: Source

Megan Fox and MGK welcomed baby daughter Saga Blade earlier this year

July 29, 2025

Megan Fox reportedly has been struggling to maintain peace in her life. 

As per the latest findings of Star Magazine while Megan Fox may have a flair for the dramatic, one close friend claimed that MGK is the one actually responsible for their on again and off again relationship.

 A source addressed about Megan that it is tempting "pigeonhole her as a drama queen" “but the truth is, she’s just given MGK too many chances.”

Despite their breakup earlier this year, the actress and the musician have continued to be seen together following the birth of their now four-month-old daughter, Saga Blade.

“Because of their co-parenting arrangement, she’s stuck with this guy,” the source explained. 

“He’s going to be in her life for the foreseeable future,” they continued and added,“She needs sympathy and serenity now, not chaos.” 

The insider stressed in conclusion, “And I’m not sure that MGK has the maturity or the good sense to give Megan even an ounce of the peace-of-mind she’s looking for.”

For those unversed, Megan has been raising Saga and co-parenting three older boys,  Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with Brian [Austin Green].

