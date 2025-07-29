Elle Fanning shares rare exciting details about 'Predator: Badlands'

Elle Fanning gets honest about filming experience of Predator: Badlands

Elle Fanning recently shared rare details about her role in Predator: Badlands.

While chatting with ScreenRant, the Maleficent actress candidly discussed what fans can expect from the science fiction movie.

Referring to the movie's co-star, Dimitrius Koloamatangi, she said, “He's speaking another language, and Thia is there to guide him in a lot of ways, and to be his buddy.”

Talking about her on-screen role, Thia, Fanning continued, “But I think she's also wanting respect, as well. I think Dek wants respect in the film from other things you'll figure out, and Thia also wants her respect also from Dek, in some ways.”

“So, she is his little companion, his little buddy, and I love she has a different personality than any other synthetic we've seen before in any of the films,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress shared her working experience with the costar.

“It was nice to work with Dan to kind of mould that personality, and almost more of a positive attitude,” she told the outlet.

“But I love the friendship between the two, because as you see, Thia is broken in many ways, and Dek is kind of the runt of his clan.

"So, it's a little bit of these two misfits coming together,” Elle Fanning added before exiting the chat.

Predator: Badlands is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 7, 2025.