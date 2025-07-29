Kim Kardashian takes extreme measures to find new paramour: Source

Photo: Kim Kardashian using AI to help her find love again post Tom Brady snub: Source

Kim Kardashian reportedly has been putting her tech-savvy instincts to unexpected use in her love life.

According to the latest report of Star Magazine, the 44-year-old reality star and business mogul has turned to artificial intelligence to navigate dating after reportedly feeling brushed aside by NFL legend Tom Brady.

“Kim uses [AI] constantly,” an insider revealed.

“She goes to it for any question she has and for advice on how to handle problems. She basically uses it as a therapist,” the spy confided.

Interestingly, the source added that she’s gone a step further by creating “custom-tailored A.I. boyfriends” five of them, to be exact.

“She’s trained them all to have different personalities so she can go back and forth talking to them and practicing her dating skills,” the insider explained.

This AI dating development has come in the wake of a bruising social moment for Kim.

As reported earlier by Closer Magazine, the SKIMS founder felt overlooked at Jeff Bezos’ star-studded Venice wedding, where she was reportedly hoping to catch the eye of Tom Brady.

However, the mother of four watched as actress Sydney Sweeney charmed many of the eligible bachelors in attendance.

“Kim knew Tom Brady was invited and she’s still got a huge crush on him,” a source told the outlet and noted, “But he paid way more attention to Sydney, and [Kim] ended up feeling nearly invisible.”

Another insider close to the situation bluntly added, “Tom is not expecting to fall in love at Jeff’s wedding," and concluded by saying, "meeting up with Kim is not one of the first things he is interested in doing.”