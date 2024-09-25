Kate Middleton makes big plan for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton makes big plan for Prince Harry, Meghan as Princess holds second meeting

Kate Middleton reportedly held second meeting with palace officials as she continues her gradual return to royal duty after she announced that she has completed chemotherapy treatment.



As the future queen is now feeling better and getting back to royal life, the Heat World has disclosed Kate Middleton’s plan for reconciliation with Meghan Markle and Harry amid their ongoing rift with royal family.

The outlet, citing sources, claimed the improvement in Kate Middleton’s health has allowed the Princess to add more to-dos to her list – the big one being a Wales-Sussex truce.

The report further says Harry and his sister-in-law Kate have always had a special bond and, it has been a particular source of anguish for the future queen to see his and William’s relationship fracture beyond repair.

The insiders revealed, “Having been focused on her recovery, the fact that she’s now feeling better and getting back to royal life has allowed Kate to add more to-dos to her list – the big one being a Wales-Sussex truce.”

It is also claimed that the royal family’s birthday messages were driven by Kate Middleton.

“Kate told William, in no uncertain terms, that this is not the time for resentment,” the tipsters said and added “They needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day.”

The insiders went on saying Kate Middleton has vowed to restore some “kind of peace and forgiveness” between Harry and his family before “it's too late."