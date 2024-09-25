Nicholas Chavez shares two cents on Erik Menendez's ‘Monsters' backlash

Nicholas Chavez recently addressed the ongoing backlash against his new show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, made by one of the brothers involved in the infamous murder case.



According to USA Today, the 25-year-old actor defended the real Erik Menendez’s ealier claims of the nine-part series being “vile and appalling” in its portrayal of the Menendez’s murder.

Nicholas, who played Lyle Menéndez in the series, while supporting Erik's stance said that he understands why he was "unhappy" with the hit Netflix series.



The actor said that he could only respond with "sympathy" and "empathy" in that he can only imagine how difficult it is to have the "most traumatic moment" of ones' life put up there on the screen for everyone to see.

According to US Weekly, last week, Erik slammed the series and expressed frustration with “Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime.”

Premiered on September 18 on Netflix, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story stars Cooper Koch as Erik, with Javier Bardem as José, and Chloë Sevigny as Kitty.

The series is based on the story of two brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in 1996 for murdering their parents in 1989.

