Kensington Palace releases statement as Kate Middleton holds crucial meeting

Kate Middleton has been working from home and attending meetings amid her cancer battle

September 25, 2024

Kensington Palace has released a major statement a day after reports that Kate Middleton held a crucial meeting at Windsor Castle to plan her annual Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

According to a report by Hello! Magazine, the Princess of Wales was joined by members of her team and representatives from the Royal Foundation to discuss plans for her Christmas carol service.

This year will be the fourth Carol Service the Princess of Wales has hosted.

Amid these reports, The Earthshot Prize shared a video message of Prince William and tweeted, “The impact of Earthshot Finalists is already being felt around the world.

“Join us on November 6 for #EarthshotPrizeCapeTown as we celebrate the world's most exciting solutions to repair our planet.”

Commenting on it, the palace, on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton said, “As we look ahead to awarding our 2024 @EarthshotPrize winners in South Africa this November, we also celebrate the achievements and impact of our groundbreaking cohort to date.

“This is just a small amount of what they’ve been up to.”

Meanwhile, according to GB News, Kate Middleton has been working from home and attending meetings amid her cancer battle.

Last week, the future queen also undertook a meeting in Windsor with her team at the Centre for Early Childhood.

