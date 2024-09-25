Meghan Markle plans to expand brand with ‘ultimate revenge’ on royal family: Insider

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to expand her brand by writing a bombshell memoir chronicling her life in the Royal family following marriage to Prince Harry.



According to Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is planning the “ultimate revenge move” on the Royal family by exposing all that happened inside the Palace while she lived there.



A source privy to the publication revealed that several publishing houses have offered their deals to the Duchess as she is expected to receive up to $100m for the book.

“The word in publishing circles is that everyone’s rabid to land Meghan’s memoirs and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high,” the insider said.

They added, “We're talking tens of millions for her authorised biography – eventually it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no.”

“Of course, she’ll have to lay everything bare if she wants that kind of payday, and she could probably get even more – figures around the $100m mark are being talked about if she were to do a joint deal for a movie biopic to be released at the same time.

The source went on to note the “extraordinary journey” Meghan had, adding that one might hate or love the Duchess but they cannot deny that “she has an insight into the Royal Family that no one else can share.”

As per the publication, the interest in her alleged book is not just in the U.S. but people in U.K. are also waiting for her to pen the autobiography like her husband, Prince Harry.

“And it would obviously serve her as far as expanding her brand and her power, which is no doubt hugely appealing to her, on top of the massive paycheck,” they said.

“It would not be good news for the royals, but it’s hard to imagine that it’s not something they will eventually have to face, probably sooner rather than later.”