Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi face criticism for 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have teamed up for the movie adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights'

September 25, 2024

Fans are unimpressed with the pairing of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi for the latest adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Recently, Emerald Fennell revealed the Barbie star and the Salt actor have been cast as the leading stars for the upcoming movie based on Emily Brontë's iconic novel

However, the fans of the enduring love novel, published in 1847, are unsatisfied with the lead stars and expressed their opinion on social media.

One fan posted on X, “No hate to Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi but neither of them have enough Psychologically Tortured vibes to play Cathy and Heathcliff.”

Another chipped in, “Like a Wuthering Heights adaptation simply needs actors who are weirder.”

“No hate to Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi of course, but for Wuthering Heights ??? No. Their faces are too modern,” another fan penned.

“Said I was gonna shut up, but it is *painfully* obvious that Fennell doesn’t actually care about WH’s themes,” a fan wrote. “She just wants to make a tortured lovers drama with a name that’ll put butts in seats."

"As though her last two movies didn’t make that shallowness obvious already.”

“yoy [sic] guys even read Wuthering heights????Jacob i like u but You are not DARK SKINNED MAN Please Do not do the movie,” a commenter on Instagram highlighted.

