Royal aide warns Prince Harry to avoid making same mistakes as Prince Andrew

Prince Harry received a serious warning from a royal aide, who said that Prince Andrew’s downfall serves as a “cautionary tale” for "spares to the heir."



According to The Sun, the aide, who once worked for Andrew, the Duke of York, noted that his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview led to his sidelining from royal life.

Recently, the documentary, A Very Royal Scandal, about the interview with Emily Maitlis has rehashed the scandal, which the aide noted that it could be taken as a lesson

The staffer suggested that Andrew's troubles were partly due to others' inaction, stating that Andrew’s decline is on "others" who should "shoulder some of the blame.”

Directing his attention towards Prince Harry, saying that the other "spares" and the "people who advise them" need to learn from Andrew’s life.

They said that the Duke of York played the "biggest part... his own downfall," however, the insider added, “but you have to ask whether anyone around him over all those years should have taken him aside and told him to moderate his behaviour."

"There’s a lesson for all spares to the heir in this, and the people who advise them,” they added. "These guys are expected to just get on and do the job but they’re often woefully equipped to do it.

"So it maybe falls to all of us around these people to do more of the heavy lifting, to try to keep them on the straight and narrow.

“The trouble is, at the end of the day, they’re adults. And they can be bloody obstinate adults."