Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate joint birthday with heartfelt wishes

Catherine Zeta Jones and her husband Michael Douglas share two children

Catherine Zeta Jones and her husband Michael Douglas share the same birthday and have penned heartwarming posts for each other.

Catherine and Michael, who have their birthday on September 25, took to their respective Instagram accounts and wished each other a happy birthday.

The Wednesday actress, 55, shared a sweet throwback photo of the duo, where Michael, 80, can be seen kissing her on the cheek as she looks at the camera.





She captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday to Michael and to me! This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart.”

The Entrapment star also shared a black and white image of Michael in her stories and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my husband.”

The Fatal Attraction star also took to Instagram to wish his wife, writing, “To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! May your new year be the best!”





Catherine took to the comments to reply: “Thank you sweetheart!!!!”

This comes after Michael recalled the moment he knew Catherine was the one during an interview with Lorraine in May.

He revealed that their common love for golf was a major factor in getting them together: “You know, Catherine loves golf. That was actually kind of the closest we first got together.”

“Things were looking good and I said 'What do you think of golf?' She said 'Oh, I love golf!', and I said 'Oh, you do?'. That's too good to be true.”

“Yeah, she's playing good,” Michael added.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas share son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20.