Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce in limbo after tragedy

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce was inching toward finalization, an unforeseen incident reportedly slowed it down.



According to TMZ, it involved the division of the pair's assets, which were estimated at $550 million, and without a prenup agreement, the situation became tricky.

In this context, the selling of duo’s 38,000-square-foot mansion, which they jointly bought in 2023 for over $60 million, came to naught.

The talks with a couple who were eager to buy the plush mansion for $64 million reportedly broke down after a death in their family.

Sources told TMZ that the unnamed pair from New Jersey “pulled out of escrow,” meaning the sale of the property must again be relisted.

This decision, in turn, seemingly complicated the ongoing Ben and J.Lo divorce proceedings as they have to continue paying a steep 5.25% mansion tax, realtor fees, and not to mention, the millions they have already spent on the mansion renovations.

However, the insiders stressed that the couple was still interested in buying the Beverly Hills property.