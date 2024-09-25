Travis Kelce reveals childhood secret: 'Very few know this'

Travis Kelce is sharing a secret about his childhood, which involves a series he used to watch.



Admitting few people know this, he told his brother Jason Kelce on his podcast that he was a big fan of 2007's Gossip Girl.

“I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up,” he shared. To which his brother replied, “You watched Gossip Girl?”

“It’s so good, though,” he noted about the teen drama. “Dude, if you watched it, you could get in deep.”

Jason then asked, “Are you talking about Gilmore Girls, what show is Gossip Girl?”

“No, Gossip Girl,” the 34-year-old responded, remembering the cast names, ”Chace Crawford, Blake Lively.”

Interestingly, Blake Lively, a close friend of his girlfriend Taylor Swift, was on the show as Serena van der Woodsen.

“I mean, it’s awesome,” he continued. “It’s like a New York high school show with a lot of drama and basically everybody gossiping and talking **** on each other, which leads me to my new favorite show out right now and it’s Traitors."

Hearing this, Jason also revealed he is also a fan of The CW series. “Because they were in town last week after the Monday night game,” he added. “We watched season one, I haven’t seen season two yet.”

To this, Travis said, “I didn’t even watch season one, I just went straight to season two,” while Jason replied, “I’m excited after your recommendation.”