Ex-staffers blast Meghan Markle after 'puff' piece

A drama unfolded when a critical piece in THR was published about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's treatment of their staffers.



In response, some current and former employees came forward to defend them, stating that their experience working with the royals was pleasant.

Reacting to this, other staffers, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, called out the article in Us Weekly, in which the mother-of-two was called the best boss ever, according to Daily Beast.

“I always thought she was a classic narcissist, and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind,” a person who worked with the Suits star told the outlet.

“She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns,” the tipster tattled.

“They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. “It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!” a source earlier told In Touch.

This came after a series of staffers, including high-level ones, left the celebrity pair over the years.