Photo: Kid Laroi, Tate McRae smitten with each other: Source

Kid Laroi and Tate McRae are giving major couple goals.

After confirming their romance in April 2024, the new couple has been papped several times as they packed on PDA.

Similar was the case when the duo made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, which took place on 11th September 2024 in NYC, per Life & Style.

As per an insider, the couple was completely smitten with each other as “they entered holding hands”

Throughout the award show, the couple was sighted “never leaving each other’s side as they stopped to greet fans.”

They source also mentioned, “And they continued to pack on the PDA while sitting front row alongside some of the world’s biggest performers.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source declared, “They are so in love!”

For those unversed, the duo sparked dating speculations when they enjoyed a vacation together in Mexico last year.

These rumours were refueled when the duo was seen having a fun moment with their pal Olivia Rodrigo in an Instagram video, which was later deleted.

In the posted clip, the Greedy hitmaker and Stay hitmaker were seen dancing with pals.

Later, a picture was also shared by Tate on her Instagram from the vacation in which it appeared as though she was wearing one of Laroi's shirts over her swimsuit.