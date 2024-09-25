Matt Bomer starring 'White Collar' reboot gets name and major update

White Collar reboot show has been given a title, as per an update shared by show creator, writer and executive producer Jeff Eastin.



Taking to X, Eastin wrote, “It’s coming together,” alongside a photo showing the script, which revealed the title to be White Collar Renaissance. The pilot episode title was also revealed to be Masquerade.

White Collar revival came after the success of the show on Netflix, which followed the even bigger success of a somewhat similar show Suits.

The streaming success of these shows encouraged their creators to go for reboots.

“We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script,” Eastin said as he announced the reboot in June.

Bomer, who played conman Neil Caffrey in the show, said, “I’m in!”

Along with the Fellow Travelers star, Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen are also expected to return.

Sharing an update about the reboot, lead star Bomer told Deadline earlier this year that ‘it’s moving in the right direction and seems it could be a very real thing in the next year or two.”

White Collar Renaissance is set to honor Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in the original show, He passed away in 2021.

White Collar also starred Marsha Thomason, Sharif Atkins, F. Hilarie Burton, Diahann Carroll.