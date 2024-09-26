Bizarre incident sees cops at Jennifer Aniston's home

In a case of swatting, Jennifer Aniston turned out to be the latest victim after cops reached her doors after a distressing yet fake call.



Last Friday, an anonymous male caller called authorities and gave them an address, claiming the person — whom he did not name — is on the brink of suicide after having depression, according to TMZ.

Following this, the police reached the given address — only to find that the house belonged to the Friends star.

Her security at the gates met with them as the 55-year-old was sleeping. However, the authorities checked on whether the famous star was okay.

When the reply came in positive, it was confirmed the L.A. native was swatted, becoming the latest victim of the criminal harassment where a false report led to police reaching the victim's house.

Before her, Tom Cruise, Justin Bieber, Clint Eastwood, and Rihanna, just to name a few, were the victims of this.

In other news, Jennifer and her ex-husband Justin Theroux are reportedly setting an example for ex-couples.

Insiders told In Touch that he was inviting the actress to his wedding. “Justin and Jen have an enduring connection, " they added. “Even though they were only married for a couple of years, they’ve stayed in touch and remained best friends."

Sources said they are “rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style.”

“It might feel weird to regular folks, but you have to remember Jen and Justin are not ordinary people!,” the tipster tattled.