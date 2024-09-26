The Jonas Brothers father not happy with their image?

The Jonas Brothers are still remembered as the heartthrobs of the decade back in the mid 2000’s.

However, not everyone was satisfied or happy with the image the three brother, Nick, Joe and Kevin were labelled with.

As per a latest book, their father, Kevin Jonas Sr. recalled their purer image that was established early on in their career.

In Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel’s Tween Empire, Steve Greenberg, the former president of Columbia Records, told the author, Ashley Spencer, “I’ve worked with a lot of kids who have parents who are very involved and the Jonases’ dad was, by far, the most proactive and great of them all.”

As per Spencer, Kevin Sr, as a pastor in the family’s hometown, “shepherded” his sons’ early launch in the industry to make sure The Jonas Brothers’ public image aligned with their values.

Back in 2009, when the time to compile the band’s concert film, titled, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, Kevin Sr. expressed his concerns over how the shots would lead to Nick, Joe and Kevin to be “perceived as too s**ual.”

“A lot of times you could see their nipples because they’d be wearing fitted shirts, and they would be soaking wet,” tour photographer Elise Abdalla says in the book, adding, “Their team would be like, ‘No, you have to crop it. No nipples.’ Anything that was too s**y was out.”