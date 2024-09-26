Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian in her 'own game'

Co-parenting has seemingly become a thorny issue between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.



Disagreements vary from children's studies to their public exposure, and it appears Ye has turned the tables on his ex on the latter issue.

The Grammy winner long had a problem with his kids appearing on reality shows and social media. However, sources told The Sun that the mother-of-four argued that the children loved "being on TV."

To counter this, insiders say, "Kanye is playing Kim at her own game - he’s against her putting the kids on the family reality show and on TikTok, so he’s put them on stage."

"She’s always saying they like being on TV - well, he’s hitting back and saying they like being onstage," they claimed.

Sources also told The Sun that Kim had hired nannies and security for her kids' outings with Kanye and his wife, Bianca Censori.

"Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security," the bird chirped.

"There is a very tight schedule - what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have," they further noted, adding, "Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are."