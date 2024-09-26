Brooke Shields talks ‘bad mom move' after ‘ambushing' daughter

Brooke Shields admits she caught her daughter off guard with her new documentary.



The actress, who spoke about her life in Pretty Baby,says she made her daughter upset as she felt ambushed.

Brooke says daughters Grier, 18, and Rowan, 20, with husband Chris Henchy.

Speaking to Jennie Garth on podcast ‘Choose Me,’ the actress said: "And I was the conduit to a bigger conversation. And that, to me, is the biggest gift of all," she proudly shares.

Garth then asks, "Did your daughters see the reason that you did it?"

"One of them did, the other one did not," Shields admits, noting that her younger daughter Grier "will forever be angry with me."

She says the 18-year-old felt "ambushed with the information.”

Brooke admits: "It was a bad mom move on my part."

"I didn't set her up, and she doesn't like being surprised. She felt sort of cold-cocked," the mom of two continues.

"I assumed it would be fine. I thought, well, 'She knows her mother. Her mother's healthy and not damaged.' I thought she would be able to look at us now and think, like, 'Wow, you've come a long way', and 'Isn't that great?'"says Brooke.