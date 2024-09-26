Prince William, Harry ‘horror' as Dodi Al-Fayed accused of sexual assault

Prince Harry and Prince William would be disappointed at Mohamed Al-Fayed’s sexual abuse charges.



The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, who were closely associated to the Al-Fayed family through Princess Diana, would be ‘horrified’ at the turn of events.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK!: “I'm sure they both will have been as horrified as the rest of the world.”

She adds: "We don't know much about their feelings about Mohamed Al Fayed... or indeed Dodi."

"William has never spoken about either, but Harry wrote in his book about his mother's 'friend'. He said that as long as their mother was happy, they had no problem with him."

She then shared a quote from Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare.’

Jennie said: "Harry said both he and William were very impressed by laser pens from Harrods given to them by Mohamed, writing: 'He was the father of mummy's boyfriend, so maybe he was trying to win us over. If so, job done. We thought those lasers were genius. We whipped them around like lightsabers.'

“I think they will now both be disgusted by the allegations, and by the memory of Mohamed Al Fayed cosying up to their mother and hoping his son would marry her,” she noted.