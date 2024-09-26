Meghan Markle waiting for ‘right time’ to write ‘very truthful and detailed’ memoir

Meghan Markle is said to be waiting for the right time to pen her experience regarding her initial life as a Royal family member following her marriage to Prince Harry.



According to a latest report by Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is set to write a “very truthful and detailed memoir” chronicling her life in the Royal family.

“There’s no doubt Meghan has a remarkable story, it’s just a question of timing,” a source told the publication. “She’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth, and why shouldn’t she when she’s endured so much?”

“Make no mistake, she will not be told what she can and cannot say, so when she decides that the time is right, she will write a very truthful and detailed memoir that will delve into every aspect of her journey,” they added.

They said Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has a painful past with the insider adding that she believes she has a “message that has the potential to inspire a lot of people.”

As per the publication, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet doesn’t plan to “sugarcoat anything” about her life.

They said the memoir would include her childhood days to her “ups and downs in Hollywood and what she faced as a woman of mixed-race in the industry.”

“And of course, she will address the good times and bad times in the UK and her experiences with the Royal Family,” the insider added.

“She’ll want her book to be one of hope and triumph, but she isn’t going to shy away from revealing her darkest moments.”