Charli XCX tops UK Music Video Awards 2024 nominations

UK Music Video Awards 2024 will be held in London on October 24, 2024

September 26, 2024

Charli XCX just dominated the UK Music Video Awards nominations for this year.

With seven nominations in total, the 32-year-old singer is ruling the award nomination with her videos for 360, Von Dutch and Guess, her collaboration with Billie Eilish.

Followed by Charlie, Jade leads in most categories as he wins 5 nominations, 4 for the official music video for Angel Of My Dreams, as well as a nod for the live version helmed by Theo Adams and Sophie Muller.

Among the other British artists to make headlines in the shortlists, Raye and AntsLive pick up multiple nominations for their music videos and live videos.

Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. win a total of 5 mentions for their innovative videos for Here’s The Thing and Starburster. They head a list which includes multiple nods for Coldplay, James Blake, and The Rolling Stones.

Among the international artists, Childish Gambino leads the way with 5 nominations and last year’s Video of the Year winner, Mette, scores 4 places for her video for Bet.

The winners at this year's UKMVAs will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on October 24, 2024.

