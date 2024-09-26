Katy Perry makes surprising revelation about Madonna

Katy Perry, while speaking highly of Madonna, made some surprising revelation about the fellow artist.

The 39-year-old singer, while talking in an Australian TV show The Project, recalled meeting the 66-year-old legendary singer during her initial days in the music industry.

Katy recalled that Madonna was 'super nice', however, she also claimed that it was not easy to obtain the Popular singer's "tick of approval".

The Dark Horse singer then explained she had to earn the Queen of Pop's support.

"Well, it took a minute because she (Madonna) was testing me," the Fireworks star said, adding, "And then she became super nice to me."

Without revealing exactly how Madonna had "tested" Perry when they first got to know each other, the Orlando Bloom's fiance expressed that she was happy to elaborate on how Frozen hitmaker had encouraged her.

"She just does her Madonna thing," Katy explained. "She would invite me to a party and we had to do a photoshoot together which was amazing. She's the greatest."

Katy also declared that she owes the release of her latest album, 143, to Madonna.