 
Geo News

Katy Perry makes surprising revelation about Madonna

Katy Perry unveiled interesting details about Madonna when she first started in the music industry

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Katy Perry makes surprising revelation about Madonna
Katy Perry makes surprising revelation about Madonna

Katy Perry, while speaking highly of Madonna, made some surprising revelation about the fellow artist.

The 39-year-old singer, while talking in an Australian TV show The Project, recalled meeting the 66-year-old legendary singer during her initial days in the music industry.

Katy recalled that Madonna was 'super nice', however, she also claimed that it was not easy to obtain the Popular singer's "tick of approval".

The Dark Horse singer then explained she had to earn the Queen of Pop's support.

"Well, it took a minute because she (Madonna) was testing me," the Fireworks star said, adding, "And then she became super nice to me."

Without revealing exactly how Madonna had "tested" Perry when they first got to know each other, the Orlando Bloom's fiance expressed that she was happy to elaborate on how Frozen hitmaker had encouraged her.

"She just does her Madonna thing," Katy explained. "She would invite me to a party and we had to do a photoshoot together which was amazing. She's the greatest."

Katy also declared that she owes the release of her latest album, 143, to Madonna.

‘Demon' Meghan Markle's pyscho moments with staff exposed
‘Demon' Meghan Markle's pyscho moments with staff exposed
Kate Middleton ready to move past Prince Harry feud: ‘Family is family'
Kate Middleton ready to move past Prince Harry feud: ‘Family is family'
Jennifer Aniston's age defying body workout secrets revealed
Jennifer Aniston's age defying body workout secrets revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's presidential help for their romance laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's presidential help for their romance laid bare
Sarah Ferguson develops soft corner for Meghan Markle amid mounting hate
Sarah Ferguson develops soft corner for Meghan Markle amid mounting hate
Meghan Markle waiting for ‘right time' to write ‘very truthful and detailed' memoir
Meghan Markle waiting for ‘right time' to write ‘very truthful and detailed' memoir
King Charles tired of ‘odd video calls' with Archie, Lilibet video
King Charles tired of ‘odd video calls' with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing touch in ‘high energy' world video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing touch in ‘high energy' world