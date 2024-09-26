'Step Up' costars Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan settle the long dispute

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finally settled their divorce six years after their split.

E! News obtained the documents and reported that the Step Up costars’ divorce has come to a conclusion, and they both have signed written documents to resolve issues, including property, assets, and child custody.

Notably, Channing and Jenna, who are blessed with an 11-year-old daughter, have moved on to their new partners and waived spousal support.

Four months ago, during their divorce proceedings, The Rookie actress claimed that the intellectual property of Magic Mike contained the equal shares of both partners, when Channing put its profit into “an irrevocable trust.” Also, he gave the licensing rights to a third party without bringing his move into her knowledge.

The 43-year-old actress filed for divorce in October 2018 after nine years of tying the knot due to their long dispute over the actor's Magic Mike earnings. However, the clarification came that “no secret nor salacious events at the root of our decision.”

Channing and Jenna were officially became single in November 2019. Since then, they have been working on splitting their things and property.

For the unversed, the former couple had their first interaction on the set of Step Up in 2006. They got engaged in 2008 and wed on July 11, 2009, in Malibu.